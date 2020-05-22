Patient First COVID-19 testing available during Memorial Day weekend; urgent care remains open

FILE – In this Saturday, May 2, 2020 file photo community volunteer checks for appointments and directs cars lining up for coronavirus tests in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. The city of Los Angeles is providing free coronavirus tests to anyone who wants one regardless of whether they have symptoms. The offer reflects a parting with state guidelines after the mayor partnered with a startup testing company. The test the city is offering is easier to administer and doesn’t require the scarce supplies that have created bottlenecks for expanded testing across California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Patient First will continue offering coronavirus testing at four of its locations during Memorial Day weekend and urgent care centers will remain open.

All Patient First Medical Centers are open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Memorial Day and every day of the year. COVID-19 testing also continues during the holiday at designated Patient First locations.

The testing is still drive-thru and patients remain in their cars during the testing. Patient First staff will wear proper PPE when collecting samples.

Testing will be done by appointment only, every day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the following locations:

705 N. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake: (757) 547-0688

2304 W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton: (757) 951-1579

5486 Indian River Rd., Virginia Beach: (757) 424-2490

1605 General Booth Blvd., Virginia Beach: (757) 721-0512

Patients must call ahead to schedule a test. Patient First will not test everyone. Medical staff will screen patients over the phone.

The samples will be tested by a third-party lab, and results are expected to be ready about two days after the test is completed. A Patient First nurse will call patients to communicate their test results and provide medical guidance.

“Patient First has provided uninterrupted care throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so throughout the Memorial Day weekend and beyond. COVID-19 testing will also be available at designated centers,” said Patient First officials.

Updates about testing sites, instructions about how to make an appointment, and other information are available at patientfirst.com/covid-19-testing.

Patient First also passed on some tips for grilling and being in the sun this weekend.

Family cookout precautions:

Keep children and pets away. Establish a 3-foot “Kid-Free Zone” around your grill.

Use your grill outdoors only. Keep it away from your home, deck furniture, and overhanging branches that might catch fire.

Remove grease or fat from the grill tray so it does not flame up.

Never leave the grill unattended.

Grilling and drinking alcohol don’t mix.

Save your skin in the sun:

Always use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum of 30 SPF, even when it’s cloudy. Apply sunscreen 15 to 20 minutes before going outside.

Wide-brimmed hats help shade your neck and face but do not offer complete protection. Use sunscreen in these sensitive areas.

Wear light-weight sun-protective clothing. Long sleeves and long pants also protect the skin.

Wear sunglasses that block UV rays.

“Sun damage accumulates and occurs even when you are not actively trying to soak up a few rays. Whether you are walking the dog or mowing the lawn, sun damage adds up over time,” said officials. “Remember that newborns and children are especially sensitive to the sun’s rays. Protecting their skin is crucial.”

