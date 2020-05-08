Pasquotank County reports third COVID-19 death

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County has reported its third death from COVID-19.
The resident was over the age of 65 and died from complications associated with the virus, according to Albemarle Regional Health Services.
No further information about the person’s identity will be released.
“As we continue to navigate this unprecedented public health emergency, it is especially difficult to come to grips with the impact on our most vulnerable. On behalf of ARHS, I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the individual’s family and friends,” states R. Battle Betts Jr., MPA, health director. “Everyone impacted by this pandemic remains in our thoughts and prayers.”
The county reported its second death from COVID-19 on Tuesday. That patient was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and died from “complications associated with the virus.”
Officials say that the first patient was over the age of 65 and also died from complications from the virus in mid-April.
