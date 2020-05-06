Pasquotank County reports second COVID-19 death

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County has reported its second death from COVID-19.
Albemarle Regional Health Services released information Tuesday saying the person was a patient between the ages of 50 and 64 years old who died from “complications associated with the virus.”
No additional information will be released regarding the patient’s identity to protect the family’s privacy.
“On behalf of ARHS we express our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family and friends, as well asR. Battle Betts Jr. | Health Director
the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak.”
Officials say that the first patient was over the age of 65 and died from complications from the virus.
