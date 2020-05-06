Pasquotank County reports second COVID-19 death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County has reported its second death from COVID-19.

Albemarle Regional Health Services released information Tuesday saying the person was a patient between the ages of 50 and 64 years old who died from “complications associated with the virus.”

No additional information will be released regarding the patient’s identity to protect the family’s privacy.

“On behalf of ARHS we express our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family and friends, as well as

the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak.” R. Battle Betts Jr. | Health Director

Officials say that the first patient was over the age of 65 and died from complications from the virus.

