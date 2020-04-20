Partnership spotlights local seniors graduating during pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When you think about milestones missed with schools closed, you feel for seniors in high school and college preparing to start a new chapter of life without some of the hugs and traditions this year would typically include.

Many won’t get the chance to walk across a stage, celebrate graduation with family and friends, or say a proper goodbye to their classmates.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t be celebrated.

During this unprecedented time, Clever Communities, which received a grant from Truist for COVID-19 relief, has partnered with Regent University, 101.3 2WD, Z104 and 95.7RNB to recognize those seniors who have worked hard all year long.

“Most of us can look back to fond memories of our senior year whether it was prom, senior trip or the feeling of walking across the stage and receiving that diploma and having your friend your loved ones there to celebrate you,” said Starr Armstrong, founder of Clever Communities. “Well, due to no fault of their own, our seniors have their plans put on pause when it comes to those senior year activities.”

They’re asking listeners to submit their 2020 graduating senior by uploading their senior picture. It will appear online in the Senior Picture Graduation Gallery.

Some seniors will be highlighted on-air on one of the four Entercom Norfolk stations starting the week of April 27.

If the graduating senior is under the age of 18, a photo and information must be submitted by a parent or legal guardian on their behalf. Once online, the person submitting will add a photo, name, and a special message to the virtual Class of 2020 picture gallery on the station webpages.

“We can put that energy out there to let our seniors know that they matter, they are not forgotten, and that their community is behind them,” said Armstrong. “We know you’ve seen it, you’ve been there through the work, the struggles, the time, everything, the effort they have put in to get this far. And this is a way to make sure that they are still recognized in the coming weeks.”

Click any one of the links below to honor the Class of 2020 now:

