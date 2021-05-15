Over 500 senior residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — More than 500 at-risk residents ages 65 and older are getting their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in Hampton.

Faith leaders and local health officials teamed up Saturday to administer the COVID-19 vaccines to senior residents in Hampton and Newport News.

The event is the fourth pre-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination held led by JenCare doctors at large Tidewater churches.

The event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Hampton. All of the vaccines were provided by the Virginia Department of Health.