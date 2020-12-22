Operation Wish List teams with My Help, My Hope foundation to collect gifts for needy families

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Making holiday wishes come true: the community came together Tuesday to help hundreds of children have a merry Christmas.

Bringing happiness and joy to those who need it most — that’s the mission of Operation Wish List.

They’ve been granting children’s wishes for 10 years now.

This year they teamed up with the “My Help, My Hope” foundation to collect gifts for families in need. Drive-thru distribution started at 2 p.m. Tuesday, and will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday at a storage facility in Norfolk.

Most of the families they serve are referred to them from local shelters and other agencies.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say there was an increase in need.

“I think it means a lot for them to get this, especially some families have lost their job. Some children may think they’re not going to get Christmas or the things they ask for. We try to grant some of their wishes within reason,” said Cathy Harris, founder of My Help, My Hope.

Harris said with the help of the community, they were able to help at least 400 children this year.