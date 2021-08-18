Only 1 in 10K fully vaccinated people wind up in NC hospitals with breakthrough COVID

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Only about 1 in 10,000 fully vaccinated people in North Carolina have developed a breakthrough COVID-19 infection severe enough to lead to hospitalization.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Catie Armstrong said Wednesday that just 523 of the state’s 4.9 million fully vaccinated people – as of Aug. 5 – had been admitted to hospitals with COVID.

She said 15,989 breakthrough cases have been reported for a rate of 3 in 1,000, or 0.3 percent.

While that represents an increase from the most recent NCDHHS update — CBS 17 found that rate to be 1 in 1,000, or 0.1 percent, last week — it remains consistent with findings from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The group describes breakthrough cases as “extremely rare” and says that the rate is “well below 1 percent in all reporting states.”

NCDHHS says 48 percent of the state’s population of 10.4 million people are fully vaccinated, while 56 percent of everyone who can receive the vaccine — those age 12 and older — are completely vaccinated.