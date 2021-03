PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — What started as 15 days “to slow the spread” of COVID-19 has mushroomed to weeks and months of wondering when it will end.

We’re approaching one year since Virginia and North Carolina got that stay-at-home order, and the last 12 months have brought us heroics and heartbreak.

WAVY’s Tom Schaad shows us the images of a struggle not yet over, and the movement to appreciate what we’ve lost: the precious gift of human contact.