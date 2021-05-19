Old Dominion University updates mask policies for faculty and staff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Following updated guidance from the governor and CDC, officials at Old Dominion University have updated their mask policies for faculty and staff.

Effective immediately, those who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks or practice social distancing in either indoor or outdoor settings. Unvaccinated faculty and staff must continue to wear their masks and maintain social distance.

The University COVID-19 screening program and daily check-in process are neither required for fully vaccinated persons.

These updated policies do not apply when entering Student Health Services, all COVID-19 screening and sample collection areas, as well as the COVID lab.

According to their press release, “our decision is based on updated public health guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor’s Office and after consultation with health experts inside and outside the University.”

They also encourage fully vaccinated persons to follow the guidance of their health providers and wear masks if they wish to do so.

Updated guidance for students will be coming in the future.