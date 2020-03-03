Health officials address rumors of coronavirus case at one Sentara hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara officials are addressing rumors of a coronavirus case at a Sentara hospital amid public concerns on social media.

Spokesperson Dale Gauding told 10 On Your Side that they have been fielding calls regarding rumors on social media of a case of the novel coronavirus at one of Sentara’s hospitals.

Gauding urges the public to head to the Virginia Department of Health for the latest updates in regarding new cases of the virus.

“All information about coronavirus testing or confirmed cases comes through the VDH,” Gauding says stating that facilities only report to VDH regarding testings of any suspected patient with the virus.

The VDH coronavirus web page is updated daily around 10 a.m.

Gauding states that Sentara’s priorities is for “a responsible approach that observes VDH procedures, protects patients’ privacy and does not feed public anxiety.”

Last week, health departments and hospitals everywhere put plans in place to deal with any possible community outbreaks.

“The good news is we know how to handle communicable and contagious diseases,” said Dr. Barry Knapp, a doctor in Sentara Norfolk General’s Emergency Department. “We train for it, we have the proper personal protective gear to be able to do that for both our patients and our providers.”

If they believe someone has it, they will rely on the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control for testing.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Latest Posts