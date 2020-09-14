ODU’s COVID-19 cases triple in less than 2 weeks

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is reporting 51 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

The latest updates come from ODU’s COVID-19 testing dashboard. This is up from only 16 cases reported on Sept. 2.

Overall, the university has conducted a total of 1,683 tests since the start of fall semester. It is a multi-layered approach to COVID-19 testing, which consists of in-house testing for symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

The plan includes medical screenings and same-day testing of symptomatic students living on campus as well as weekly random sampling testing (known as “surveillance testing”) throughout the semester to detect the disease prevalence rate and adjust mitigation efforts.

Testing results are updated on the dashboard weekly.

The university delayed its fall return to campus amid the pandemic, which also allowed more time to get its on campus testing center up and running.

ODU has invested in a COVID-19 clinical diagnostics lab at Innovation Research Park, which the school says is one of the only research parks in the nation located on the campus of its research institution.

There is also a link where students can self-report.

ODU started classes August 29 with on-campus, online and hybrid learning. The university canceled all fall sports, including football, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We concluded that the season – including travel and competition – posed too great a risk for our student-athletes,” said ODU President John Broderick.

Latest