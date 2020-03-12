ODU to hold press conference about coronavirus changes Thursday

ODU will extend spring break for an additional week, then classes will move online starting March 23rd

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss coronavirus concerns and changes.

University President John Broderick announced Wednesday the decision to extend spring break for an additional week and then move all classes online, starting March 23

It comes as William & Mary, Norfolk State University and multiple other Virginia colleges and universities announced similar changes as a COVID-19 precaution.

“I want to reassure you that there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 on the campus or in the University community at this time,” said Broderick in a letter sent to students Wednesday. “But the World Health Organization has declared the spread of novel coronavirus a pandemic, and more than 1,000 cases have been confirmed across the country. Our goal is to safeguard the health of our community, following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health.”

A release sent to 10 On Your Side said, “The University is urging students who are still on campus this week to return home by the weekend and those who have left for spring break to remain home. Students will receive more details about online classes, as well as when they will be able to retrieve their belongings from campus.”

Staff members will continue to visit the campus, to transition the classes online.”We appreciate the patience and understanding of students, parents, staff, faculty, and community as we navigate an unprecedented challenge,” Broderick said. “Our goal is to minimize the inevitable disruption and provide students with successful [a] completion of their spring semester.”

New restrictions for athletic events include:

Only family members and essential staff will be permitted to attend indoor athletic events.

A limited number of spectators will be allowed for outdoor athletic events.

The university recommends visiting odu.edu/covid19 for updates and a list of frequently asked questions.

