ODU postpones spring commencement to later date amid virus outbreak

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – ODU

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Old Dominion University officials have decided to reschedule spring commencement to a later date.

ODU shared the news on social media Saturday morning.

Students and families will have the option to either participate the commencement in person at a future date or online.

“We WILL celebrate this joyous occasion,” the post said, however an official date has not been announced.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

Last week, University President John Broderick announced the decision to extend spring break for an additional week and then move all classes online, starting March 23.

It comes as William & MaryNorfolk State University and multiple other Virginia colleges and universities announced similar changes as a COVID-19 precaution.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories