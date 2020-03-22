ODU postpones spring commencement to later date amid virus outbreak

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Old Dominion University officials have decided to reschedule spring commencement to a later date.

ODU shared the news on social media Saturday morning.

Students and families will have the option to either participate the commencement in person at a future date or online.

“We WILL celebrate this joyous occasion,” the post said, however an official date has not been announced.

Last week, University President John Broderick announced the decision to extend spring break for an additional week and then move all classes online, starting March 23.

It comes as William & Mary, Norfolk State University and multiple other Virginia colleges and universities announced similar changes as a COVID-19 precaution.