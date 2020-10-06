ODU releasing State of the Region report Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

App users: Click here to watch live.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is sharing the findings of its State of the Region report for Hampton Roads on Tuesday.

The university’s economists will take a hard look at how Hampton Roads is doing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and assess what progress has been made over the last decade.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott will have updates today starting at WAVY News 10 at 4.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10