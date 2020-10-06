ODU releasing State of the Region report Tuesday

App users: Click here to watch live.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University is sharing the findings of its State of the Region report for Hampton Roads on Tuesday.
The university’s economists will take a hard look at how Hampton Roads is doing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and assess what progress has been made over the last decade.
10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott will have updates today starting at WAVY News 10 at 4.
