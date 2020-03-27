ODU faculty researcher tests positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University officials say the school has its first confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The person is a faculty researcher who tested positive for the virus after returning from working “overseas,” the ODU Office of the President wrote in a letter Friday to the university community.

The researcher went into self-isolation at home and did not expose the campus or the public, the letter reads.

As of Friday, they are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

“We wish this valued member of our community a speedy recovery,” the letter reads.

The letter also included a statistic from Gov. Ralph Northam, stating that more than 15 percent of confirmed cases in Virginia are people ages 20 to 29.

“That striking number is among the reasons Norfolk and ODU Police continue to enforce the governor’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people,” the letter reads.

Latest Posts: