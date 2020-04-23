ODU creates daily COVID-19 forecast model to predict future cases in your area

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you wondering how many cases of COVID-19 your city or county could see tomorrow or next week, researchers at Old Dominion University have just the thing for you.

They launched an interactive prediction model online that gives you a look at what future numbers might look like.

The COVID-19 prediction website was created by Old Dominion University’s Virginia Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation Center. When you get to the site, scroll down to your city or county. When you select it, you will see how many cases are currently in your city.

Based on the day-to-day rise, the researchers created a formula to predict what numbers for the next week could be.

“We’re taking data that the New York Times has provided on the total number of COVID-19 cases at the county level, and we’re looking at just the counties within Virginia at the moment. The idea is that based on the historical number of COVID 19 cases, if you look back into your past from the present, you can get an idea of how the trend in the cases will continue to occur into the future. So we’re looking at various ways to calculate and forecast what those numbers could look like one to seven days out from where we currently are,” said Chris Lynch, an ODU-VMASC senior project scientist who helped develop the model.

“The biggest surprise is the kind of difference between geographic areas. So, in some places like Norfolk City, you can see pretty strong evidence that it’s starting to level off, at least from where it was when we started collecting data. In other places we’re just starting to see that, or maybe we don’t have quite as much evidence that that’s happened yet. Fairfax County, for example, may just be starting to hit that point, but even a week ago it was still growing pretty aggressively,” said ODU Research Professor Ross Gore.

The model also uses a CDC mortality rate chart on COVID-19 cases in the U.S. to help estimate how many cases per age group may be occurring. So, while on the site, you can see how many people in a certain age group are sick or have died from the virus, information researchers say could be beneficial to battling COVID-19.

“It helps provide a number of insights into what the expected caseload within an area is going to be over time, and can help in preparedness and in distribution of resources,” said Lynch.

They are also looking at Twitter as a way to collect information.

“We’re collecting tweets at the county level as well of people who seem to be reporting symptoms like fevers and coughs, and we try and filter those out with a machine learning algorithm that says, ‘No, this is actually somebody saying I have a fever or I have been coughing a lot lately,’ as opposed to somebody saying, ‘Cover your cough with your elbow.’ So that’s another piece, and it does seem like the number of people reporting those is going down since we started collecting data. So another kind of reflection in data where we might see social distancing paying off,” said Gore.

Both Gore and Lynch are quick to point out that this is a prediction model. You should not base any decision-making for your health or travel on the model itself.

“It’s a model, so it’s not going to have the absolute correct answer. The idea is to give an idea for how these numbers are going to continue growing or leveling off into the future and help us identify those points at which that growth starts to slow down,” said Lynch.

