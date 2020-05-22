Oceanfront skate park and camp reopen — with 10 people or less

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — John Fudala is the program director at Coastal Edge. He helps run the skate park there off 21st Street and leads multiple skate camps with kids in the area.

With skate parks and large gatherings of people prohibited the past few months, he had to cancel his camp during the busy season.

Now, he’s ready to get them back up and running — with groups of 10 people or less, of course.

“We’re gonna stretch out, all spread out, just respect distances,” said Fudala.

Fudala says, overall, skateboarding has done pretty well during the pandemic, unlike many team sports like soccer or baseball.

“We are super excited. Basically, people are going crazy. I mean, they are getting out there, they are cruising as transportation and fun, and cross-training for surfing,” he said.

He says a lot of people have been buying skateboards and trying to teach themselves during the quarantine.

With the holiday weekend coming up, Coastal Edge skate park will be closed for additional parking — so he’s holding this weekend’s camp at the Pembroke Mall.

However, he expects it to be busy come next week.

“I’ve been doing a lot of private lessons before and after work, but I missed the groups. We have a lot of fun. We put on a show… If you’re ever passing by, come and check out the show. Yeah, we have a lot of fun,” Fudala said.

Latest Posts: