Oceana’s Navy Exchange Jet Mart closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Navy Exchange Jet Mart at Naval Air Station Oceana has been temporarily closed after a civilian employee at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Oceana announced the closing Thursday on Facebook, a day after the Navy announced a Navy civilian employee at Oceana died from “complications associated with” COVID-19. That employee was assigned to Personnel Support Detachment.

Oceana says the Jet Mart, a convenience store on E Avenue that also features a barbershop, a Subway and a Cold Stone Creamery, is being disinfected and will reopen when Base Preventive Medicine (PREVMED) approves.

Video from inside the Jet Mart is also being reviewed to see who may have been in contact with the associate. Oceana says notification will be made to those people.

As of Wednesday, the Navy was reporting 1,691 COVID-19 infections, and 215 were civilian workers. 13 civilian employees are hospitalized, and 5 have died of COVID-19 complications.