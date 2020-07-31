Ocean City, Maryland to require face coverings on boardwalk

People enjoy the boardwalk during the Memorial Day holiday weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 23, 2020 in Ocean City, Maryland. – The beach front destination has lifted its COVID-19 related beach and boardwalk restrictions May 9 and lodging restrictions May 14. The state of Maryland moved from a stay-at-home order to safe-at-home order May 15. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WAVY) — Ocean City, Maryland, will require people to wear face coverings while strolling its boardwalk starting Friday at 5 p.m.

That’s when Maryland’s new statewide mask order goes into effect, requiring people to wear face masks in public spaces of all businesses and in outdoor public areas whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing, per Gov. Larry Hogan.

Maryland’s original mask order back in April required people to wear masks to enter food service establishments, retail establishments and when using any form of public transportation, but the new order expands that to “indoors at any location where members of the public are generally permitted” and crowded outdoor locations.

Maryland has seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, with many coming from Ocean City.

The declaration will require anyone older than 5 years old to wear a face covering between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. on the boardwalk, and at any Ocean City special event, indoors or outdoors, the Salisbury Daily Times reports. Mayor Rick Meehan called the declaration, which goes until August 31, proactive to protect visitors and residents.

Virginia’s face coverings mandate is for all public indoor spaces. It does not include outdoor spaces, but health experts say face coverings are important if you’re in close contact with others, even outdoors.

