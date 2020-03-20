OBX distillery turns attention to making hand sanitizer

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — An Outer Banks distillery is now focusing on producing hand sanitizer for the community.

“Really the whole idea has came from seeing shortage that everyone was having,” said Scott Smith from Outer Banks Distilling.

Today, hand sanitizer seems nearly as valuable as gold as concerns about spread of the coronavirus circulate. The problem is, it’s difficult to find.

“We noticed it about a week ago, so we starting putting our minds to it and we realized we had the ability to produce the stuff,” Smith said.

Using the same alcohol in their rum, they whipped up 200 bottles of sanitizer. The bottles were gone within a matter of minutes.

“It went quick,” Smith said. “We had a line of cars doing one from per person, doing curbside delivery.”

They are doing this for no charge.

“People were really trying to pay for it, but we are not here to collect money,” Smith added. “We are here to be socially responsible as we can.”

They are now working on a new batch. This one will be focused on getting sanitizer to the county’s first responders.

They say the community can find updates when more will be released on their website, Instagram and Facebook pages. They plan to continue to make sanitizer for as long as it is needed.

“We’ve had phone calls from Indiana, West Virginia, all across North Carolina, Virginia and New England,” Smith added. “People are trying to get it shipped to them, because they have shortages there too. Hopefully we inspire other distilleries that have the same capabilities as we do to be doing the exact same thing we are”

