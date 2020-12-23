Nurse partners with Mercy Chefs to thank Nightingale crew, emergency department and COVID unit

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Front-line workers at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital are being recognized for their hard work.

It’s usually the Nightingale crew in charge of making deliveries, but Wednesday night, it was the crew who received a special delivery — this time, from a fellow nurse.

She partnered with Mercy Chefs to feed not just the Nightingale crew, but the emergency department, and COVID-19 unit as well.

“Our health care workers are struggling every day, working in incredibly difficult times, seeing things they’ve never had to deal with and we just want to give them a bit of hope,” said Pam Blais, a registered nurse and the CEO of the Pantry Box Project and Feed the Front Lines.

Mercy Chefs, which is based in Portsmouth, usually responds to natural disasters.

One of their chefs told us they decided to get involved in Blais’ initiative because this time, the disaster is in our own backyard.