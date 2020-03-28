Number of reported COVID-19 cases in North Carolina rises to 935

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 935 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

According to NCDHHS, this number reflects cases that were tested and returned positive. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19.

There were 17,527 tests administered and completed.

Four deaths are reported and occurred in Cabarrus, Harnett, Johnston and Rowan counties.

Latest Posts