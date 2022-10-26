RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A free booster dose of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now available following Food and Drug Administration authorization and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The Novavax booster dose is approved for people 18 and up who for medical or accessibility reasons cannot take either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna mRNA vaccines, or who would not take a booster otherwise.

The Novavax vaccine can only be used as a first dose. Anyone who has had one or more booster doses of the Pfizer and/or Moderna vaccines may not receive the Novavax booster at this time. The new booster is to be administered at least six months after a person has had a primary COVID-19 vaccine series.

To find vaccination locations, go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-829-4682 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information is available in English, Spanish and more than 100 additional languages.