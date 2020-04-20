Northampton County school division stops food distribution after employees exposed to COVID-19

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Northampton County Public Schools has temporarily stopped its food program after some employees were exposed to COVID-19.
The school division did not say how many employees, if any, have tested positive for the virus.
“We are consulting with the Virginia Department of Health about the status of our program and how we may proceed,” the school division said.
More information about restarting the program will be released once a plan is made.
The Eastern Shore Foodbank will continue to give good to families.
Instructional learning packets will be at all school locations for pick-up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
