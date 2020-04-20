Northampton County school division stops food distribution after employees exposed to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 01: Canned tomatoes line the shelves of a pantry at the SF-Marin Food Bank on May 1, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Food banks are bracing for higher food costs and an increased demand for food from the needy as food prices are skyrocketing due to a reduction in food […]

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Northampton County Public Schools has temporarily stopped its food program after some employees were exposed to COVID-19.

The school division did not say how many employees, if any, have tested positive for the virus.

“We are consulting with the Virginia Department of Health about the status of our program and how we may proceed,” the school division said.

More information about restarting the program will be released once a plan is made.

The Eastern Shore Foodbank will continue to give good to families.

Instructional learning packets will be at all school locations for pick-up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Latest Posts: