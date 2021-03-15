Northam to visit Norfolk and Eastern Shore schools; nearly all districts now doing some in-person learning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some children in Tidewater will return to the classroom on the same day Governor Ralph Northam said all schools in the commonwealth should safely offer some sort of in-person learning.

For the first time since schools closed last year — kids in Norfolk will have in-person learning. To mark this important shift, Governor Northam will visit Southside STEM Academy at Campostella to learn more about the school’s in-person learning plan.

In Norfolk, preschool through fifth graders will come back to school. This includes some students with disabilities and English language learners. The kids will learn on a hybrid model.

Masks are required for children and staff, desks are 6 feet apart and hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the schools. School leaders created a COVID dashboard to show health metrics for the city. Middle and high school students are scheduled to return to the classrooms next month.

This morning, @GovernorVA Ralph Northam will visit @SouthsideStem in #Norfolk and @meseaglespk5 on the Eastern Shore.



Later in the day, Northam and @FirstLadyVA are scheduled to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.



I’ll have all of the details on @WAVY_News Today. — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) March 15, 2021



The governor will also travel to the Eastern Shore and stop at Metompkin Elementary school in Parksley, which has been open for at least some in-person learning for most of the school year.

Monday’s changes mean nearly all schools in Virginia are now offering some in-person learning. Portsmouth is one local district that didn’t meet Northam’s March 15 deadline. The city still has a virus test positivity rate of 12.6%.

The governor and first lady Pam Northam are also set to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday. Both Northams were infected with the coronavirus in September.