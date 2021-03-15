Northam to visit Norfolk and Eastern Shore schools; nearly all districts now doing some in-person learning

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some children in Tidewater will return to the classroom on the same day Governor Ralph Northam said all schools in the commonwealth should safely offer some sort of in-person learning.
For the first time since schools closed last year — kids in Norfolk will have in-person learning. To mark this important shift, Governor Northam will visit Southside STEM Academy at Campostella to learn more about the school’s in-person learning plan.
In Norfolk, preschool through fifth graders will come back to school. This includes some students with disabilities and English language learners. The kids will learn on a hybrid model.
Masks are required for children and staff, desks are 6 feet apart and hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the schools. School leaders created a COVID dashboard to show health metrics for the city. Middle and high school students are scheduled to return to the classrooms next month.
The governor will also travel to the Eastern Shore and stop at Metompkin Elementary school in Parksley, which has been open for at least some in-person learning for most of the school year.
Monday’s changes mean nearly all schools in Virginia are now offering some in-person learning. Portsmouth is one local district that didn’t meet Northam’s March 15 deadline. The city still has a virus test positivity rate of 12.6%.
The governor and first lady Pam Northam are also set to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday. Both Northams were infected with the coronavirus in September.