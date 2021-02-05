Northam says all Va. schools must offer some in-person learning by March 15, summer school not mandatory

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a reporter’s question during a news briefing in Richmond, Va. Members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Virginia’s governor during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday, Oct. 13 during a court hearing in Michigan. Special Agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that led to six men being arrested and charged last week with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP, File)

App users: Click here to watch live

Updates from Northam’s briefing:

Northam says every school division in Virginia should make at least some in-person schooling available by March 15, citing CDC guidance and research that shows coronavirus spread is rare in schools when proper safety measures are in place. Teachers are in the process of getting vaccinated and Northam emphasized how teachers have been prioritized for vaccines.

Summer schooling will not be mandatory, but schools should prioritize it as an option. Northam says federal dollars are available to help.

Northam says the South African variant of the coronavirus has been identified in Virginia for the first time. At least four versions of the U.K. variant have also been identified.

A new state call center is being set up, with Virginia hiring 750 workers to answer questions and register people for vaccine appointments.

CVS pharmacies will start administering COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia starting next week, including in Hampton Roads. More are coming through other chains such as Kroger.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to discuss Virginia’s coronavirus response and also emphasize his support for extending K-12 instruction into the summer for at least some students.

Northam has suggested the idea of summer schooling to make up for lost in-person instruction during the pandemic in the past, including again on Thursday in an interview with the Washington Post.

“One of the things that I think is very important that we will be announcing tomorrow is that we want to extend our classrooms this summer to allow our children to catch up so that everybody will be ready in the fall,” Northam said. “We’re working with our teachers, our school boards, our superintendents.”

The details of the plan are still unclear, but look for Northam and his team to have answers during the presser.

Meanwhile vaccine administration has increased, but Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, told 10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris more supply will be needed to really ramp up doses given out.

Virginia has been reporting as many as 50,000 doses per day, but some of that reporting is also due to data input catching up.

“Right now, we’re getting 120,000 new doses per week coming into the state, and until we get to 350,000 doses a week, we’re not going to be able to reasonably sustain the 50,000-dose-a-day pace,” said Avula. “If we continue to have a weekly distribution that’s around 120,000 doses, it’s going to be a while,” Avula said. “I would say two to three months before we work through 1b.”

WAVY will carry the livestream here online and on Facebook at 11 a.m.