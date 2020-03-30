Northam issues ‘stay at home’ order for Virginia

App users: Click here to watch live.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam orders a stay-at-home order for Virginia during Monday’s 2 p.m. press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

The order follows similar orders in neighboring states North Carolina and Maryland, as well as many other states across the U.S. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday the Washington D.C. region (Va., Md. and Washington D.C.) is at risk of becoming the next New York.

Monday’s announcement comes as Virginia health officials report 1,020 cases overall on Monday, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations.

13% percent of the 1,020 cases have required hospitalization so far. Hospitalizations increased by 24 between Sunday (112) and Monday (136), the largest increase in a day’s span so far.

Under the “stay at home order,” residents are allowed to travel only they if they are:

Seeking medical attention

Working

Caring for family or household members,

Engaging in outdoor activity with “strict” social distancing requirements

Obtaining good and services like groceries, prescriptions and others outlined in the Governor’s website.

Private camp grounds and beaches will be closed to everything except exercise and fishing.

“No age group is immune,” says Northam citing that half of COVID-19 cases in Virginia are people age 50 and under.

Watch live coverage above starting at 2 p.m.

Latest Posts