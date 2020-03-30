Northam issues ‘stay at home’ order for Virginia

Coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam orders a stay-at-home order for Virginia during Monday’s 2 p.m. press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

The order follows similar orders in neighboring states North Carolina and Maryland, as well as many other states across the U.S. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday the Washington D.C. region (Va., Md. and Washington D.C.) is at risk of becoming the next New York.

Monday’s announcement comes as Virginia health officials report 1,020 cases overall on Monday, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations.

13% percent of the 1,020 cases have required hospitalization so far. Hospitalizations increased by 24 between Sunday (112) and Monday (136), the largest increase in a day’s span so far.

Under the “stay at home order,” residents are allowed to travel only they if they are:

  • Seeking medical attention
  • Working
  • Caring for family or household members,
  • Engaging in outdoor activity with “strict” social distancing requirements
  • Obtaining good and services like groceries, prescriptions and others outlined in the Governor’s website.

Private camp grounds and beaches will be closed to everything except exercise and fishing.

“No age group is immune,” says Northam citing that half of COVID-19 cases in Virginia are people age 50 and under.

Watch live coverage above starting at 2 p.m.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

