Northam to give briefing on vaccine distribution Thursday in visit to mass vaccination site

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam is set to give updates on Virginia’s vaccine distribution while he visits a mass vaccination site at Richmond Raceway on Thursday.

The briefing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

To say the vaccination process in Virginia has been complicated and frustrating would be an understatement. Virginia officials have blamed a lack of doses coming in from the federal government (Virginia is getting about 110,000 doses per week, which isn’t expected to increase until March.

But still Virginia is near the bottom of states and the District of Columbia in administering the vaccine, per the Centers for Disease Control.

Only about 320,000 people have received at least one dose out of a 943,000 allotment so far, but the state’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, says there’s lag in that reporting (including the more than 200,000 doses given to CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate long-term care facilities) and the 320,000 figure is actually higher.

It’s all a mixed bag depending on where you live.

Some areas of the state have gone in to phase 1b (frontline workers, teachers, people 65 and older), though they’re still vaccinating 1a (long-term care and health care workers) while other regions such as Hampton Roads are not seeing 1b vaccinations at scale at this time. The whole state is expected to be in 1b by the end of January, officials say.

Some local health departments (Three Rivers, Eastern Shore) have started 1b vaccinations, but the Virginia Department of Health doesn’t have uniform guidance for local departments on how to handle the unprecedented process, the Virginia Mercury reports.

That lack of clear communication led to Hampton Roads city leaders sending a letter to the state to express their frustration.

“We agree that being patient while waiting for a vaccine to be available for everyone is challenging when little information is available regarding when or how you will get access,” officials said in the letter.

Local private healthcare providers — Riverside, Sentara and Bon Secours — are helping, and have started 1b vaccinations for their employees and those who have a primary care physician with these providers.

But still they say supply is still limited, with all five Sentara locations in Hampton Roads already booked up after Sentara announced Wednesday it was starting 1b vaccines for people 75 and older first.

Staffing is also a problem overall, with VDH and health care providers dealing with an record virus levels and COVID-19 hospitalizations. The National Guard has stepped in some to help, but health departments and hospitals are asking for more staffing and for the state to ease some regulations that would allow for support from retired nurses and others.

WAVY will carry Northam’s briefing both on-air and online at 2 p.m.