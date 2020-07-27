Northam talks rise in Hampton Roads’ COVID-19 cases, virtual schooling challenges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The number of coronavirus cases in Hampton Roads continues to rise locally.

On Saturday, Virginia Beach reported it’s highest one day increase, with 329 cases. However, the Virginia Health Department states that spike is due to a delay in data entries.

On Sunday morning, the Virginia Department of Health reported 958 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 3 new deaths. The state total is now more than 84,000 cases since the start of the outbreak.

In a one-on-one interview with 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson, Governor Ralph Northam announced he is closely watching the number of cases across the state.

“People are not social distancing. They’re not wearing their masks and individuals are having parties…”

–@GovernorVA Ralph Northam



In a one- on- one interview, the Governor tells me he is closely watching #HamptonRoads as #COVID19 cases increase.

Northam warns that if the numbers do not come down, state or hotspot guidelines could be adjusted to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I just ask Virginians to do the right thing. We know that if we want to get our children back in school. If we want to get our amusement parks back up, our businesses back up we need to get this health crisis under control.”

Governor Northam says the commonwealth’s percentage of positive tests has improved overall (7.5%), but Hampton Roads has seen its percentages go above 10% in the last month, with some nearly as high as 20%. 10% was the original benchmark state officials said was needed to safely reopen.

He adds some people in the Tidewater area are simply not following guidelines.

“Our bars and restaurants are an issue. People are not complying. People are not social distancing. They are not wearing their masks and then individuals are having parties in their homes. Where people are coming from different parts of the state or other states bringing in the virus. [With] no adherence to our guidelines of social distancing and using facial protection.”

To slow the spread of the virus, he says the state has stepped up enforcement, testing and tracing.

Several businesses in Norfolk and Virginia Beach have lost their license.

“Asking folks to wear a mask and social distance, I do not believe it’s too much. It’s not only to protect themselves and their families, it’s also to protect others. Especially our frontline workers. Those that are working in the emergency room or hospital our nursing homes, our grocery stores, our food processing plants. All of these folks are risking their life and their families lives every day to take care of Virginians … do the right thing and take care of each other.”

Among @BobbyDyerVB recommendations:

-Reduce social gathering limit from 250 to 50

-Install a 10p alcohol sales curfew, 11p biz curfew and Midnight curfew to discourage gatherings

-Allow more agencies (like Fire Marshall) to enforce @GovernorVA's exec orders @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/K1JYH1ALYO — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) July 27, 2020

Schools

School districts across the country and in our area are considering how classes will look in the fall.

Last week, the Norfolk school board decided to host all online classes for the first nine weeks. Other school boards are waiting to hear from parents on the issue.

Northam said he encourages school leaders to follow the mask mandate and social distancing guidelines.

There are three main challenges with virtual learning:

1: Equity and access to broadband internet

2: Special needs students

3: Nutrition

“The message that I would want all Virginians to hear us that we’re working very hard to make sure that all of our children have access to a world class education system whether that be virtually or in the classroom … we want to make sure that you know we educate all of our children. We really would like our children to be back in their schools but we need to do it safely and responsibly.“

He adds education advocates are working to address each challenge at the state level by providing funds.

On Tuesday afternoon, the governor is scheduled to give an update on what he plans to do next.

