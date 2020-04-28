Northam signs executive order ensuring liability protections for healthcare workers during COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order reinforcing existing liability protections for healthcare workers in the state.
Executive Order Sixty reinforces certain immunity from liability for healthcare providers in response to COVID-19 and provides protections for them in case of an emergency.
“Virginia’s healthcare workers are heroes,” said Northam. “We must ensure that they can continue to provide high-quality and compassionate care during this tremendously challenging time.”
Nothing in this order prevents liability in the case of gross negligence or willful misconduct.
View the full executive order here.
Latest Posts
- Looking to keep your kids safe online? iGuardians is here to help
- Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore looking for partners to spread food assistance during COVID-19
- Local health district director says social distancing is our life for the near future, even after Virginia reopens
- Zimmerman thinks MLB without fans would be “brutal,” but necessary
- Norfolk nonprofit gives clients cell phones to help with services during social distancing