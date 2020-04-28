Northam signs executive order ensuring liability protections for healthcare workers during COVID-19

Healthcare workers at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital in Gloucester watch as firefighters and law enforcement from across the Middle Peninsula pay tribute to them Thursday April 14, 2020.

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order reinforcing existing liability protections for healthcare workers in the state.

Executive Order Sixty reinforces certain immunity from liability for healthcare providers in response to COVID-19 and provides protections for them in case of an emergency.

“Virginia’s healthcare workers are heroes,” said Northam. “We must ensure that they can continue to provide high-quality and compassionate care during this tremendously challenging time.”

Nothing in this order prevents liability in the case of gross negligence or willful misconduct.

View the full executive order here.

