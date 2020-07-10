Northam says he’s watching uptick in COVID-19 cases in Hampton Roads, modifications may be made

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says modifications to state coronavirus reopening guidelines may be made as Hampton Roads continues to see a rise in new COVID-19 cases and percent of positive tests.

The region has seen its average of daily cases more than triple in just over the last two weeks, up to more than 220 per day, with the percent of positive cases rising across the board — especially in Norfolk (16.3%). The rest of the state has seen new cases remain mostly flat until Friday, when it reported 934 cases, more than 300 cases over its 7-day average.

“We will continue watching the data over the coming days to make sure public health guidelines are being followed—and I won’t hesitate to impose restrictions if needed,” Northam wrote on Facebook.

Northam said all options are on the table, including moving back to phase 2, but there may be just be modifications to phase 3.

He says large gatherings (phase 3 allows up to 250 people compared to 50 in phase 2 and 10 in phase 1) and congregating at bars and restaurants is one of the main reasons why numbers are up. He says he’s considering changing that 250 person limit.

Three restaurants in Virginia Beach had to be shut down recently after not following state health guidelines. Northam misspoke at the event, saying the restaurants were in Norfolk, but the health department confirmed with 10 On Your Side they were in the resort city. 10 On Your Side is working to find out the names of the restaurants.

Northam also focused on new cases in people under the age of 29, which are up 250% percent from May. Most of Norfolk and Virginia Beach’s new cases are in this category. Northam also reemphasized how the pandemic is affected minority populations across Virginia, which is why the state is focusing on providing free testing at community events going forward.

The main takeaway, Northam said, said is that Virginians need to continue to follow state guidelines, including wearing face coverings, washing hands, staying at least 6 feet apart and avoid large crowds (despite phase 3 allowing 250 people events).

“We can do this, we know that these guidelines work, and all I ask is for Virginians to do the right thing — and most of us are,” Northam said.

This article will be updated. For more on Virginia and Hampton Roads’ COVID-19 numbers, click here.