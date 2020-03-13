Northam orders all Virginia K-12 schools to close for minimum of two weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered all K-12 schools in the commonwealth to be closed for a minimum of two weeks due to the coronavirus.

30 people so far have tested positive for the virus in Virginia, including 9 in Hampton Roads.

The closure will be in place from Monday, March 16, to Friday, March 27.

“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” said Governor Northam. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”

In a press release, Northam’s office said state officials are working to ensure students who qualify who free or reduced lunch will be able to utilize the programs while schools are closed.

This breaking article will be updated.