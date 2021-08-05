Northam holding Thursday coronavirus press conference at 2 pm as virus levels rise

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will address Virginia’s rising coronavirus numbers in a live news conference at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Virginia state and health leaders say new cases with the more contagious delta variant are concerning. It’s a sign we are going in the wrong direction.

The Virginia Health Department (VDH) reported 1,717 new cases on August 4 and those numbers are expected to continue to go up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers all seven cities in Hampton Roads high risk or in the red zone for COVID-19 transmission.

Earlier this week, Northam and national infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci held a Zoom call to discuss the delta variant.

The governor said nearly all the COVID hospitalizations and deaths were among those who are unvaccinated. In the last month, 98% of new cases are in unvaccinated people, according to VDH. Both Northam and Fauci want people to take this disease seriously and get the vaccine.

“It is overwhelmingly clear that the vaccine protects you from serious illness that might lead to hospitalization. That still holds very strong 90, 93, 95% You’re in good shape, with regard to the delta variant. One of the things we don’t have a hard data on is the number of people that get asymptomatically infected.”

Dr. Danny Avula, the commonwealth’s vaccine coordinator, said Virginia could see a September or October peak.

“We’ve already seen that trend already be established. I don’t think that we’re going to be able to vaccinate at rates that are fast enough to significantly slow that.”

Avula also says the governor is considering a state vaccine mandate for all state employees. The governor will likely address that on Thursday.

WAVy.com will livestream the conference.