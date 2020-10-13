Northam holding in-person briefing for first time since testing positive for coronavirus

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam listens as he prepares to speak to a group of volunteers to distribute supplies at health equity community event Tuesday May 12, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will hold an in-person coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday just over two weeks after he announced he’d tested positive for the coronavirus.

Northam first announced he had tested positive back on Sept. 25. He didn’t have symptoms at the time, but announced just over a week later that he lost his sense of smell, a known symptom of COVID-19. His wife Pam also tested positive and initially had mild symptoms.

Both quarantined since learning of the positive results.

Northam was released for in-person events based on updated Centers for Disease Control guidelines that recommend a quarantine of 10 days after symptoms started. The CDC had previously recommended two consecutive negative tests. Northam developed those mild symptoms the weekend of October 2, but the CDC says loss of taste and smell can last for weeks or months, and shouldn’t delay the end of isolation.

At the briefing, Northam is expected to address Virginia’s recent uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, part of a surge in cases across the country. Virginia is one of 18 states where cases are still considered low per capita, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker, but rising.

Virginia also experienced an issue with connectivity with state websites, including the one for the department of elections, after a fiber was cut Tuesday morning. Tuesday is the voter registration deadline for Virginia.

