Northam holding COVID briefing on Monday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to hold a coronavirus briefing at 1 p.m. Monday.

It’s Northam’s first briefing in over a month, after he announced state employee vaccine and masking in schools requirements back in August.

Virginia’s COVID metrics are still high, with hospitalization figures (2,000-plus patients statewide) around the 2020-21 winter surge, but virus levels have dropped slightly in the past two weeks, from about 3,700 cases reported per day to about 3,100. Test positivity is down to 9.5%

Deaths (40 per day on average) are also at their highest levels since March.

