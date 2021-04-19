Northam holding COVID-19 briefing Monday afternoon

MCCLEAN, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam is set to hold a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday afternoon, a day after all Virginian adults 16 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Though Virginia is still seeing relatively high COVID-19 metrics (1,500 new cases per day) and 1,000-plus current hospitalizations, Northam could lift even more restrictions soon. About 40% of the Virginia population now has at least one dose of the vaccine and most of the new cases have been in younger people. Virginia officials say they’re mostly focusing on the number of hospitalizations and deaths (now about 16 per day).

Virginia did report its first two cases of the more contagious Brazilian coronavirus variant last week, but officials say the current vaccines do provide protection against all variants.

Northam will speak at 2:15 p.m. in McClean. WAVY will share the press conference online and on-air.