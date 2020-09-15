Live: Northam holding coronavirus press conference Tuesday

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

App users: Click here to watch live coverage

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a coronavirus response press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s unclear what Northam may announce, but Virginia continues to report about 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, just below its peak levels, though hospitalizations have been trending down overall. Virginia ranks around the middle for states in cases per 100,000 people.

96 new backlogged deaths were also reported Tuesday, with many deaths recorded before this week. Death reporting mostly lags the actual date a COVID-19 patient died.

Last week, Northam lifted extra restrictions that were put in place on Hampton Roads after a surge in late July. Those included cutting off alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and a 50 person limit on gatherings.

WAVY won’t be able to carry the briefing on-air, but will stream it here live online and on our Facebook page.

Latest Posts: