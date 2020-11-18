Northam holding coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2 pm

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will hold another coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday, just days after announcing new restrictions for Virginia that went into effect on Sunday.

The new changes statewide are:

Reducing capacity at indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, down from the current limit of 250

Expansion of Virginia’s mask mandate in indoor public spaces to Virginians ages five and over (the previous mandate set in May was for ages 10 and over)

All essential retail business (grocery stores, pharmacies) must adhere to face covering and social distancing guidelines and violations can now be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health as a class 1 misdemeanor

Alcohol sales will be cut off at 10 p.m. at restaurants, breweries, wineries, etc. and all establishments must close at midnight

It’s unclear what, if any, new restrictions Northam might announce on Wednesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations are at their highest levels since late May and Northam has urged Virginians to avoid having in-person Thanksgiving gatherings outside of your immediate household. Virginia’s hospitals sent out a joint statement on Tuesday pleading with people to following safety guidelines to avoid overwhelming the commonwealth’s health system.

“As our hospitals and health care heroes continue to battle this deadly and dangerous virus, we strongly encourage all Virginians to be careful, responsible, and practice safe behaviors to protect themselves and others,” the statement read in part. “Staying committed to social distancing and mask wearing can help us avoid a significant surge in COVID-19 cases that other parts of the nation are experiencing … After spending the better part of the year dealing with the pandemic and its public health and economic consequences, and with the holiday season approaching following months of isolation, we recognize there is a temptation to get lax. Please resist that urge, Virginia. It is vital for everyone to continue taking the necessary steps to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.”

The good news is that two promising COVID-19 vaccines are on the horizon. Pfizer announced on Wednesday its vaccine is roughly 95% effective and it will ask for emergency use authorization in the coming days. Moderna also recently announced its vaccine is just as effective.

