Northam holding coronavirus briefing Wednesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will hold a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

It’ll be his first briefing in two weeks, and second since he tested positive for the coronavirus about a month ago.

Virginia’s virus metrics have been mostly stable for the last two weeks, and the commonwealth is one of few states where cases are steady overall and under a daily average of 15 cases per 100,000 residents. Cases and hospitalizations are rising sharply overall across the nation, especially in the Midwest.

Northam is also expected to address a judge’s decision Tuesday to dissolve an injunction that blocked the removal of Richmond’s Robert E. Lee statue, siding with Northam.

Meanwhile, Election Day is just 6 days away. Virginians who have not returned their absentee ballot yet via mail are asked to drop them off at your local registrar/satellite voting location to make sure they arrive on time. A new Christopher Newport University poll released Wednesday shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is up 12 points on President Donald Trump in Virginia, 53% to 41%. .

