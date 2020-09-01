Northam holding coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to address the state’s coronavirus response.

It’ll be his first such briefing in nearly a month, and comes as some in the commonwealth — particularly including in Hampton Roads — call for the loosening of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The restrictions that went into effect in late July cut off alcohol sales at 10 p.m. and closed restaurants at midnight. They also capped restaurants at 50% capacity and limited events to 50 people. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has asked Northam to lift the restrictions in time for by Labor Day weekend.

Hampton Roads has seen its average of daily cases and currents hospitalizations fall steadily since then, though deaths remain steady between about 3-6 per day.

Virginia Beach (5.7%) and Norfolk (8.5%) have seen their percent of positive tests fall below 10%, but percent positivity remains high in nearby Chesapeake (12.2%), Portsmouth (10.6%) and Western Tidewater (11.8%).

It’s unclear whether Northam will lift Hampton Roads’ restrictions at this time. Though the region’s case numbers have fallen, other areas of the state (Southwest and Northern) have seen their numbers go up, making Virginia’s statewide average essentially the same as this time last month. The case increases have been fueled by students returning to college campuses statewide, with roughly 400 cases at James Madison University and and 150 at Virginia Tech.

After an update of weekend numbers, JMU's positives now sit at 390 — the highest of any public higher ed institution in VA — with 341 of those cases reported since the start of class Aug. 26https://t.co/AuGbephKmm — Jake Conley (@byjakeconley) August 31, 2020

In North Carolina, where cases have crept back up after falling for about a month, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s 11 p.m. alcohol curfew until October 2.

