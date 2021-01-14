Northam holding coronavirus briefing Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Gov. Ralph Northam is holding a coronavirus press conference Wednesday at 2 p.m.

The briefing comes as Virginia is reporting record coronavirus metrics, including a record 47 deaths reported per day on average. However the commonwealth’s vaccination rollout is improving somewhat after a slow start, with people in the 1b phase (essential workers, those over 75, etc.) now getting the vaccine.

Virginia is averaging about 11,500 vaccine doses administered per day, but Northam wants to see that go up to at least 25,000 per day in the short-term.

The Virginia General Assembly is also in session, and Gov. Northam is in support of some major legislation, including bills to legalize marijuana and abolish the death penalty. Northam also highlighted other key issues such as criminal justice reform and teacher raises in his State of the Commonwealth address Thursday.

WAVY will carry the briefing on-air, online and on Facebook starting at 2 p.m.