Northam extends executive orders to provide flexibility for Medicaid providers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam extended several orders that help ensure adequate medical capacity and access to care during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, officials announced the extension of Executive Orders Fifty-Seven and Fifty-Eight, which were originally signed in April and were due to expire on June 10.

Executive Order Fifty-Seven, originally signed on April 17, puts in place several policies designed to expand Virginia’s health care workforce to assist with the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 response. The order allows for the expanded use of telehealth and authorizes out-of-state licensees to provide in-state care.

The order permits Virginia-licensed nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants with two or more years of clinical experience to practice without a collaborative agreement.

“Extending these two executive orders will ensure our hardworking medical professionals have the capacity and flexibility to meet the health care needs of all Virginians amid the ongoing pandemic,” Governor Ralph Northam

Governor Northam also extended Executive Order Fifty-Eight, originally signed April 23, which ensures Medicaid and Family Access to Medical Insurance Security (FAMIS) members have continued access to care.

The order waives copayments for individuals receiving coverage through the FAMIS program and streamlines admission to nursing facilities by suspending preadmission screening requirements.

It also allows Medicaid members to obtain replacements for prosthetics, orthotics, and other durable medical equipment and supplies that are lost or damaged without requiring in-person verification or paperwork.

The order also extends the allowable timeframe that personal care, respite, and companion providers can work while background checks are conducted from 30 days to 60 days.

The Governor says the two executive orders will remain in effect for the duration for the COVID-19 state of emergency.

The full text of amended orders below:

Executive Order Fifty-Seven is available here.

Executive Order Fifty-Eight is available here.

