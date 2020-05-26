Northam expected to make face coverings announcement during Tuesday’s press conference

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to make an announcement about face coverings at his 2 p.m. press conference today.

Northam hinted at a possible mandatory mask order for public spaces (where people are in close proximity and social distancing is difficult) at last Friday’s press conference. A mask order would not likely apply for outdoor spaces where people can spread out safely.

Last Friday, Northam gave Virginians “homework” to buy or create a face covering/mask ahead of the announcement.

Northam faced criticism over the weekend when he was photographed at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront posing for photos with other people while not wearing a mask.

I can give him the benefit of that doubt that maybe he forgot his mask in the car… but what about 6 feet? pic.twitter.com/2PkN9XQauf — Joe (@PhunnyMan1) May 25, 2020

A spokeswoman for the governor said he was not expecting to be in close proximity to residents during the visit, and “we are all learning how to operate in this new normal, and it’s important to be prepared.”

Northam’s press conferences are moving to Tuesdays and Thursdays going forward.