Northam holding coronavirus briefing Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam will give a coronavirus response update during a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It comes as health metrics across Virginia continue to improve — with cases and hospitalizations steadily dropping.

Last week, the governor lifted Virginia’s stay-at-home curfew and now restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol until midnight. He also increased group sizes allowed outside, including expanding some outdoor venues to up to 1,000-person capacity.

Northam hopes there will be a vaccine available for all Virginia adults by the end of May, after a pledge from the Biden administration. However, he warns herd immunity will not happen until months later, since children have not started the vaccination process.

He told our sister station WRIC, the mask mandate will likely stick around.

“Whether we can take our masks off in the fall, I’m not sure. But as soon as we have that herd immunity, as soon as we know it’s safe, then I hope we’ll get some direction from the CDC or Washington,” Northam said. “If I had a crystal ball to look into and answer a lot of these questions, I would do that but we don’t.”

This time last year, Northam announced a state of emergency as the virus made its way to Virginia.

Now, the FDA has approved 3 vaccines to combat coronavirus. The most recent is the single-dose Johnson and Johnson shot, which health experts say emphasized is highly effective at preventing serious COVID-19 symptoms — including 100% effectiveness at preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Northam says he’ll continue to emphasize outdoor activities over indoor gatherings going forward.

“I’ve had questions come up about [indoor] prom, weddings, those types of things. Until the numbers are down in the communities we have to be very, very careful,” Northam said. “But anything that involves being outdoors, as soon as we can lift those measures, we will.”