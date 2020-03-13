Northam: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia now at 29

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam says the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia has risen to 29.

The governor made the announcement while meeting with health care providers at Richmond Community Hospital on North 28th Street on Friday morning.

Gov. Northam’s announcement comes roughly 12 hours after Virginia Department of Health confirmed a Harrisonburg resident in their 60s who tested positive was identified as the state’s 18th case. It also comes a day after Northam declared a state of emergency for Virginia in response to the outbreak. At the time of the emergency announcement Thursday afternoon, Virginia had 17 official cases.

Virginia’s first case was reported Saturday.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Virginia Department of Health’s website had still not updated to reflect the Harrisonburg case, or the new cases announced Friday by Northam.

The website also lists 0 deaths in Virginia due to the virus and 6 hospitalizations.

No details about the 11 new cases have been released at this time.

On Thursday, VDH said 2 people in Williamsburg had tested positive for the virus, joining a Virginia Beach couple as the only 4 confirmed cases in the Hampton Roads area.

