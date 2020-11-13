Northam announces new coronavirus restrictions for Virginia to curb spread

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Governor Ralph Northam has announced several new coronavirus restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus in the commonwealth.

The following changes go into effect Sunday, November 15:

Reducing capacity at indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people, down from the current limit of 250

Expansion of Virginia’s mask mandate in indoor public spaces to Virginians ages fives and over (the previous mandate set in May was for ages 10 and over)

All essential retail business (grocery stores, pharmacies) must adhere to face covering and social distancing guidelines and violations can now be enforced through the Virginia Department of Health as a class 1 misdemeanor

Alcohol sales will be cut off at 10 p.m. at restaurants, breweries, wineries, etc. and all establishments must close at midnight

“COVID-19 is surging across the country, and while cases are not rising in Virginia as rapidly as in some other states, I do not intend to wait until they are. We are acting now to prevent this health crisis from getting worse,” Gov. Northam said in a press release. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic and restrictions on our lives. I’m tired, and I know you are tired too. But as we saw earlier this year, these mitigation measures work. I am confident that we can come together as one Commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.”

Virginia has seen its average of new cases double from about 750 per day to 1,500 per day in the past month. That’s about 300 cases per day above previous peaks. Cases and hospitalizations are also going up, with about a 35 percent increase in hospitalizations statewide in the past month. Reported deaths, which lag cases, have also gone up this past week.

Earlier this week Gov. Northam said Virginia’s record number of new coronavirus cases statewide was concerning, especially in Southwest Virginia where there’s less health care infrastructure. But at that time he still wasn’t planning on reinstating restrictions.

The restaurant restrictions going into effect Sunday are similar to those used to blunt the surge of infections this summer in Hampton Roads.

In addition to the new restrictions, Northam is also urging Virginians to be very careful heading into Thanksgiving. He recommends limiting Thanksgiving gatherings to small groups and even encouraged people to eat their Thanksgiving dinner outdoors if possible.

“There is no genetic immunity that prevents you from giving this virus to your mother, to your grandfather or any other loved ones in the house with you,” Northam said. “I’m not saying don’t celebrate Thanksgiving but, if you’re planning to gather with people outside of your household, think about ways to do it more safely.”

