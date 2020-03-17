North Carolina to close restaurants, bars for dine-in customers, allowing takeout & delivery

RALEIGH, NC (WAVY) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that all of the state’s bars and restaurants must close for dine-in customers starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Both takeout and delivery orders can still continue. Cooper says his executive order will also include the expansion of unemployment benefits for workers affected by the outbreak.

North Carolina has reported 40 positive cases as of Tuesday morning across 16 counties. No deaths have been reported in connection to the virus.

Cooper is expected to hold a media briefing Tuesday at 2 p.m. to announce the executive order. As of Tuesday morning, Virginia has yet to close bars and restaurants for dine-in customers.