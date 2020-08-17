North Carolina schools resume Monday with most students online

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s public schools are returning to class with most students still learning at home through their computers to start the year due to continued worries about COVID-19.

Nearly all schools in K-12 districts begin classes Monday, including in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks. Districts and charter schools that teach about two-thirds of the 1.5 million public school students chose full-time remote learning for now.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan also gave school boards options to hold in-person instruction with strict social distancing or provide a mix. During the past school year, school buildings closed in March and never reopened for classes.

NORTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Bertie County

On July 21, the Bertie County Board of Education unanimously approved the superintendent’s recommendation to begin the upcoming school year under Plan C — entirely remote learning — for the first nine weeks of school.

As the end of the first nine weeks approaches, Bertie County school officials will reevaluate current COVID-19 conditions and make a decision about moving forward.

Full coverage of Bertie County’s return-to-school plan.

Bertie County Schools Website

Camden County

Camden County Schools Board Of Education announced on July 24 that schools will begin the 2020/2021 school year on Plan C, which is 100% remote learning for students for the first nine weeks grading period.

Camden Early College High School will begin classes on August 12 and all other schools on August 17.

The school board also decided that Grandy Primary School will begin the school year with 100% remote learning, with a target date of September 8 to transition to Plan B, which is a mix of remote and in-person instruction with no more than 50% of students in the building at any given time and strict safety guidelines in place.

Full coverage of Camden County’s return-to-school plan.

Camden County Schools Website

Currituck County

The Currituck County Board of Education voted on July 27 to begin the upcoming school year with remote learning.

The upcoming school year will start under Plan C , which is entirely remote learning for the first nine weeks of school with students participating in online instruction.

, which is entirely remote learning for the first nine weeks of school with students participating in online instruction. Students will receive feedback and grades linked to the content standards in each course.

Full coverage of Currituck County’s return-to-school plan.

On August 8, Currituck County Schools released daily schedules, orientation information, and the plan for electronics for the coming 2020-2021 school year.

Currituck County Schools Website

Dare County

The Dare County School Board voted Monday, July 27 to proceed with a plan that would start the fall semester on August 17 with remote learning for pre-K through grade 12.

with remote learning for pre-K through grade 12. The school board voted 5-2 to proceed with option 4.

When appropriate, the grades would then transition out of remote learning to option 1, 2 or 3, which range from five days a week of in-person learning for grades K-6, to K-12 attending school onsite on alternating weeks.

Full coverage of Dare County’s return-to-school plan.

Dare County Schools Website

Elizabeth City

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Board of Education adopted a hybrid learning plan on July 27 for the upcoming 2020/2021 school year.

ECPPS will return August 17 under a hybrid plan which is Plan B, Option F, from the state’s Lighting Our Way Forward: North Carolina.

The first nine weeks will include remote learning for students while providing the opportunity for one-on-one assessment of Exceptional Children students, English Language Learners, and Pre-K.

The school system created this video outlining the reopening plan.

outlining the reopening plan. Full coverage of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank return-to-school plan.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Website

Gates County

Despite a low number of COVID-19 positive cases , relative to the rest of the state, the Gates County Board of Education chose to go with “option C,” fully remote learning, for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year. In a statement, the board said they will revisit their policies in that nine weeks with the goal of going to in-person learning.

, relative to the rest of the state, the Gates County Board of Education chose to go with “option C,” fully remote learning, for the first nine weeks of the upcoming school year. In a statement, the board said they will revisit their policies in that nine weeks with the goal of going to in-person learning. Full coverage of Gates County’s return-to-school plan.

Gates County Public Schools Website

Hertford County

On July 22, the Hertford County Board of Education unanimously approved Plan C to begin the 2020-2021 school year, which is remote learning for the first nine weeks, with online instruction.

The school division says there will be more information coming regarding face-to-face opportunities for orientation as well as special conditions for students.

In addition, the district says they will re-evaluate the next steps for the 2nd nine-weeks and beyond during the initial period.

The first day of school for Early College High School (ECHS) is August 6 and is August 17 for all other schools in the district.

for Early College High School (ECHS) is August 6 and is August 17 for all other schools in the district. Full coverage of Hertford County’s return-to-school plan.

Hertford County Public Schools Website

Hyde County

Due to Hurricane Isaias, the Hyde County Board of Education Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 was rescheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2020.

During an earlier meeting, held on Saturday, July 25, board members decided with a unanimous vote that Hyde County Schools would open the 2020-2021 school year this fall under Plan C-Fully Remote.

board members decided with a unanimous vote that Hyde County Schools would open the 2020-2021 school year this fall under Plan C-Fully Remote. The meeting will be held virtually on the Zoom platform. Anyone wishing to make Public Comment at this meeting should email Superintendent Steve Basnight for an invitation to the meeting.

Hyde County Schools Website

Perquimans County

During a July 27 meeting, the Perquimans County Board of Education approved reopening schools under Plan B, which includes a combination of face-to-face and remote learning.

Highlights of Plan B: Grades 9-12 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Monday and remote learning Tuesday through Friday. Grades 7-8 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Tuesday and Wednesday at PCHS and the other three days of remote learning. Grades K-6 : students receive face-to-face instruction on Tuesday through Friday with remote learning on Monday.

Public schools in Perquimans County are scheduled to reopen for the 2020/2021 school year on August 17.

Full coverage of Perquimans County’s return-to-school plan.

Perquimans School District Website

Back to School Resources for Virginia and North Carolina

Virginia Department of Education Return to School Plan: Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020

North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Return to School Plan: Lighting Our Way Forward

CDC Guidance for K-12 Schools

WAVY.com Back to School coverage