North Carolina June 6 COVID-19 update: More than 1,000 new cases reported statewide

Coronavirus

by: , WNCN

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day.

The total number of cases across the state is curren Saturday is 34,625.

An additional 26 deaths were reported bringing the total to 992.

The number of people currently hospitalized is 708, down nine from Friday.

There were 15,203 tests completed.


Here’s the latest data for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 24 cases — 1 death
Dare: 20 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 15 cases
Pasquotank: 119 cases — 13 deaths
Perquimans: 26 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford: 134 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 133 cases — 4 deaths
Chowan: 17 cases
Camden: 3 cases

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10