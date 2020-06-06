North Carolina June 6 COVID-19 update: More than 1,000 new cases reported statewide

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day.

The total number of cases across the state is curren Saturday is 34,625.

An additional 26 deaths were reported bringing the total to 992.

The number of people currently hospitalized is 708, down nine from Friday.

There were 15,203 tests completed.





Here’s the latest data for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 24 cases — 1 death

Dare: 20 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 15 cases

Pasquotank: 119 cases — 13 deaths

Perquimans: 26 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 134 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 133 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan: 17 cases

Camden: 3 cases

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

Latest Posts