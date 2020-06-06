North Carolina June 6 COVID-19 update: More than 1,000 new cases reported statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,010 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day.
The total number of cases across the state is curren Saturday is 34,625.
An additional 26 deaths were reported bringing the total to 992.
The number of people currently hospitalized is 708, down nine from Friday.
There were 15,203 tests completed.
Here’s the latest data for WAVY’s viewing area:
Gates: 24 cases — 1 death
Dare: 20 cases — 1 death
Currituck: 15 cases
Pasquotank: 119 cases — 13 deaths
Perquimans: 26 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford: 134 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 133 cases — 4 deaths
Chowan: 17 cases
Camden: 3 cases
For more information from NCDHHS, click here.
