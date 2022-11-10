RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently updated their COVID-19 dashboards to “enhance design and user experience.”

According to the NCDHHS, the first of three dashboard updates, which occurred on Wednesday, were on the Cases and Deaths portions of the dashboard.

The Vaccinations and Hospitalizations dashboards will be updated later this year, and the Summary dashboard will be updated in early 2023.

NC health officials say the updated dashboards will have a new look and feel, and some data will be moved from the main dashboard display to the Data Behind the Dashboards page.

The data that will be moved will continue to be updated and includes:

Total cases and deaths by PCR-positive vs. antigen-positive case classification

County and zip code level maps

Case and death data by demographic group by week

Anyone 6 months of age and older can get vaccinated, and everyone 5 years and older can get the updated booster. Community members looking to find a vaccine location can visit MySpot.nc.gov or by calling 888-675-4567.